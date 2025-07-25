BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Bruceville-Eddy is closing in on completing its first-ever citywide sewer system—80% finished after 10 months of construction. The $19 million project follows 15 years of planning and replaces aging, "foul-smelling" septic systems. While residents have faced water line breaks and pothole-ridden roads, many say the short-term inconvenience is worth the long-term improvements. Officials are asking for continued patience as they finish work that will improve quality of life across the city.



Bruceville-Eddy neighbors see relief as major sewer project wraps up, officials reflect

After more than a decade of planning and 10 months of heavy construction, Bruceville-Eddy is nearing completion on one of the largest infrastructure projects in its history, a modern sewer system set to replace aging septic tanks.

“There has not been this level of project in such a small time in Brucveville-Eddy history,” said City Administrator Kent Manton.

The new sewer system is now 80% finished, with crews making steady progress toward a long-awaited transformation for the town.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“The fact that we're 80% complete after 10 months is a huge milestone,” Manton added.

But the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Months of construction have led to repeated water line breaks, road closures, and persistent dust, inconveniences some residents are eager to move past.

“Now all the dust in the air is an issue but now that the project is almost finished we won't have to worry about that anymore,” said local resident Rufina.

For many, even with the bumps in the road, the new system is a relief from years of problems tied to outdated septic systems.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“The septic tanks were a huge problem because the smell was so bad that we couldn't be outside like we are now,” Rufina said

The city’s contractor, Black Rock Construction, has faced unexpected hurdles due to decades-old infrastructure beneath the surface.

“There's been a lot of conflicts. There's a lot of lines... underneath gas and water lines that weren't properly marked since they were put in so long ago,” said Project Manager Juan Izaguirre.

Old waterline maps have caused delays and confusion, becoming a major obstacle for crews and an added frustration for drivers navigating potholes and detours.

“The potholes have been a big problem when I'm driving so now I'm having to drive extremely careful,” Rufina added.

City leaders are asking for continued patience from residents as the final stages of work get underway.

Marc Monory, KXXV

“We continue to ask for your patience and understanding as we work through the novelty of a brand new sewer system,” said Manton.

The city expects the project to be completed soon, promising cleaner, more reliable service for years to come.

25 News' Marc Monroy is told the sewer system should be in place by Dec. 31, 2025.