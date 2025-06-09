Bremond takes steps toward safer streets with sidewalk grant effort

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Bremond city officials are aiming to make streets safer for local residents in our community.



Bremond city leaders are seeking federal grants to build new sidewalks in key areas of the community.

Planned pathways would connect the high school to the nursing home and run along Commerce Street on Highway 14.

The sidewalks aim to improve safety and accessibility, though grant approval is still pending.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“People still live here. People can still get hurt, you know, it's just one of those things. Nobody wants anyone to get hurt, but it can still happen. It's still possible,” said Robertson County resident Pamela Massingill.

Bremond city leaders are actively pursuing federal grants to install new sidewalks in our community.

“We applied for two. One is coming from the school on 46, that would come across the railroad tracks and go to our nursing home, and possibly all the way down to Galveston Street," said, Bremond city secretary, Debbie Zan.

Ezekiel Ramirez The sign for Farm to Market Road 46 in Bremond.

"And we applied for another one that would cover all of Highway 14, Commerce Street,” she added.

Ezekiel Ramirez The sign for Highway 14 on Commerce Street in Bremond.

Ezekiel Ramirez Commerce Street sign in Bremond.

These new sidewalks would not just offer convenience, but also an extra layer of protection for residents.

“It's something that definitely benefits us all, you know, because even if you don't walk, you know, your kids may walk, your friends may walk, you know, things of that nature. So, it's something that benefits everyone,” said Bremond Treasurer Erica Gray.

Ezekiel Ramirez A local resident walking along Farm to Market Road 46 in Bremond.

Neighbors like Pamela Massingill tell 15 ABC these sidewalks aren't just nice to have, they're essential for keeping residents safe.

15 ABC asked Massingill about the importance of keeping residents safe.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Pamela Massingill shares her thoughts over the possible sidewalk projects with15 ABC.

“It's really important, especially for the elderly, when you're trying to walk, and some of the children, you know, and stuff. It's really important that they get fixed," she replied.

Ezekiel Ramirez A local resident walking along Commerce Street in Bremond.

Bremond Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, Erica Gray tells 15 ABC we need to prioritize safety—before someone gets hurt.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bremond Treasurer, Erica Gray shares details about the federal grants with 15 ABC.

“The last thing you want to do is hear about a death or somebody getting hit by a car, truck, anything like that. So to me, that's just another level of safety, another level of precaution to keep our kids, grandparents, whoever it may be, walking, biking, whatever, safe,” said Gray.