Bremond ISD propositions aim to enhance learning environment for students

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — This weekend, local voters will vote on propositions that will directly impact the learning environment for local students in Bremond.



Local voters in Bremond will decide several propositions on the May 3rd ballot — each aimed at improving the district's schools and resources.

If approved, these propositions will result in increased property taxes.

The district tells 15 ABC the money is needed to repair Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, athletic fields, and grant access to upgraded technology for students.

the money is needed to repair Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, athletic fields, and grant access to upgraded technology for students. For more information about the May 3rd election, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Anything that will help the kids be in a more comfortable learning environment will help the teachers give the kids what they need instruction-wise, I think it's a benefit for everyone," Bremond ISD teacher Leslie Kasowski said.

Local voters in Bremond will decide several propositions on the May 3rd ballot — each aimed at improving the district's schools and resources.

Ezekiel Ramirez The 'vote here' sign in front of Bremond ISD.

"Bremond, being such a small community, the school is the heart of the community," Kasowski said.

If approved, these propositions will result in increased property taxes.

Ezekiel Ramirez A sample of the ballot with the propositions for Bremond ISD.

But the district tells 15 ABC the money is needed to repair Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, and athletic fields.

"The structure is still fine, but some of the things that were put in 30 years ago are no longer serviceable," Bremond ISD Superintendent Lance Wineinger said.

Ezekiel Ramirez If these propositions are approved, Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, and athletic fields would receive upgrades.

"A lot of this is just, you know, basic needs and safety, and a lot of it is all good for the kids, for safety and athletics and academics, and so, these props kind of cover everything involved with the school district," Wineinger said.

Ezekiel Ramirez If these propositions are approved, Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, and athletic fields would receive upgrades.



Ezekiel Ramirez If these propositions are approved, Bremond ISD's school building, air conditioner, and athletic fields would receive upgrades.

It would also provide funding for technology upgrades, which Math Teacher Leslie Kasowski says are long overdue.

15 ABC asked Kasowski what kind of impact would these possible technology upgrades make for current and future students.

Ezekiel Ramirez Parent and teacher for Bremond ISD, Leslie Kasowski shares her thoughts about the propositions.

"I mean, anytime you can add technology and keep up with technology, that's always going to help the students, help the teachers be able to relate information to the students in a format in which they're comfortable with and which they're used to using."

No matter the outcome of the election, the superintendent assures 15 ABC these repairs will get done one way or another..

Ezekiel Ramirez Superintendent for Bremond ISD, Lance Wineinger shares his thoughts about the potential impact these propositions would have on the school district.

"This community has had a reputation for doing what's good for kids for a long time, I understand. so, we look forward to finding out how it works out," he said.

"And if it doesn't pass, we'll go back to the drawing board and find a way," he said.