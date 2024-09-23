Bremond Eagle Scout enhances local baseball field with safety improvements

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Isaac Thomason is a member of Troop 1702 in Bremond who recently earned his Eagle Scout status by restoring a local baseball field.



The Eagle Scout project has to be for the benefit of either a school, a religious body, or the community.

Thomason used to play baseball on this field and wants to restore it so it can be used for official games.

Thomason added fencing around the dugouts, stained and furnished the benches, and painted the walls.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Isaac Thomason is an Eagle Scout for troop 1702.

"It has taught me self-respect, courtesy, loyalty, and to be respectful of everyone and of myself," Eagle Scout, Isaac Thomason said.

He recently helped restore and repair a local baseball field near Bremond ISD.

"That particular practice field wasn't in the best of condition, but it's still used, so we wanted to put in some, or he wanted to put in some safety features to protect the players when they're waiting in the bullpen so they don't get hit by stray balls," Scoutmaster, Dan Simons said.

"I put fencing in the front to protect the players and the coaches. I stained and furnished the benches, and then I painted the walls," Thomason said.

Thomason tells15ABC he remembers playing on this field when he was younger, and wants other neighbors to be able to enjoy it.

"I would practice on this field and we would play on that field but as I grew up my brother practiced on this field and my other one and they couldn't play games on this field, they had to go all the way to Franklin, so I decided it would be better if I fixed up this field so people can come and have games here," Thomason said.

Dan Simons is the Scoutmaster for Troop 1702.

He tells15ABC he hopes this field restoration will have a positive impact on the community.

"It's great, It's not just the school, but other members of the community can use the field, so it'll have hopefully a long impact on the community," Simons said.

Thomason says he's glad he could help his neighbors because bringing the community together is what's most important.

"It makes me feel good, but as long as you keep giving back and keep going, that's what's important, to keep it strong, the community strong."