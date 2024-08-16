'Break the cycle': Local teen inspired to break Latino stereotypes

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One local University High School graduate's motto is, if you can dream it you can achieve it. He and his family share their inspiring story on breaking Hispanic stereotypes.



University High School graduate, Emanuel Zuniga graduated in May, and his future plans include breaking the Hispanic stereotype of working hard labor jobs.

Zuniga’s parents think his goal is to go into medicine, but he tells me he has two goals, the first to repay his parents for the sacrifices they made for him and his six siblings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My ultimate goal is just to break the cycle Hispanic people are given,” Emanuel Zuniga said.

— a stereotype of working hard labor jobs.

“I’m trying to take a different route, make a change,” Zuniga said.

And part of Emanuel Zuniga’s desire to change history, comes from his mom, who cleans for a living, and his dad who is now a retired construction worker.

“School, from beginning to end is the basis to have a good job, and what do you need to have a good life, a good job,” said Felipe Zuniga, Emanuels Dad.

25 News sat down with the Zuniga family, who are extremely proud of their son for graduating from University High with scholarships, and grants that would help get him into Texas A&M.

“With the pay that one earns it’s not enough to help your kids study, and its all because of him being a good student the government gave him that scholarship, and we thank God,” Felipe said.

Zuniga’s dream is to study pharmacy, and his parents plan to be there cheering him on the whole way.

“They told me I can’t study what I want anymore — I asked him why? He said because it’s only for rich people, I said 'No, no, no, no, if you have the desire, you’re going to achieve your dream'," Maria Blanca Zuniga said.

“My parents have always been tough on me — they came here with nothing, they immigrated to this country with nothing," Emanuel Zuniga said.

"They gave up so much, so many things they sacrificed. They left behind their family, their friends, just to give us everything."

Zuniga’s parents think his goal is to go into medicine, but he says he has two goals, the first to repay his parents for the sacrifices they made for him and his six siblings.

“They’ve given me so much, and all I want, my end goal is to be able to pay them back, even though I know it’ll never be truly enough to pay them back," Emanuel said.

"That’s my end goal, just to be able to give something back to them."

The second to show other kids if they can dream it, they can achieve it.

“If you put your mind to something, and you put the work in, and you make those sacrifices, you’ll achieve your goal,” Zuniga said.

We’re preparing our coverage for Hispanic Heritage Month, if there are any stories in your neighborhood you feel we should cover, please reach out to us.

Follow Dominique on social media!