'We want to be good neighbors'; Disc golf community rallies to keep course open

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

A sport foreign to some but near and dear to others, is creating some tension in Bryan.

"Going back a couple years, the local disc golf club has been working closely with the city of Bryan to install a high quality championship level disc golf course out here at Park Hudson," local player, Nick Willis said.

The disc golf course opened in late fall and in just a few months, the city began receiving complaints from nearby residents, and decided to shut down the course.

That's when the disc colf community started coming out in full force.

A change.org petition to halt the removal of the course rallied nearly 1,900 signatures.

"We have offered several more than equitable solutions to the city in an effort to keep this course here instead of completely removing it because of a few holes that may cause concerns," Willis said.

Last week, the city removed four holes that raised concern — the issue is while walking on a certain trail, park-goers could be hit by flying discs.

Willis, co-owner of Armory Disc Golf Shop, says he's offered compromises to keep the course safe.

“We want to be good neighbors — if there's concern about that we want to be more than fair and to make compromises that completely remove any concerns that they may have about the course, so that the community and the public at large can continue enjoying what we have here," Willis said.

We also reached out to the city for comment — they gave us this statemeny saying "some baskets were removed Tuesday morning in the newer section of the disc golf course disrupting play. The city does not have any further updates at this time as discussions are still occurring internally and with stakeholders."