Voices for Children to recognize honorees at the 2024 Magical Moments Gala

BRYAN, Texas — Voices for Children will be honoring several individuals and organizations from the community for their ongoing efforts to address challenges faced by children and families from our community involved in the foster care system. The following honorees will be recognized by Voices for Children at the Magical Moments Gala on March 2, 2024.

Champion For Children Award - Shane & Jean Phelps

This award recognizes an individual or organization who demonstrates their long standing financial support of and unwavering commitment to advancing the mission of Voices for Children.

Ronnie Jackson Friend Of Children Award - Greater Texas Federal Credit Union/Aggieland Credit Union

This award recognizes an organization or individual who has shown particular devotion to the well-being of children through their support of Voices for Children and their commitment to service.

Bonnie Wikse Advocate For Children Award - Mark Troy

This award recognizes a CASA volunteer who embodies the spirit and goals of Voices for Children, providing tireless advocacy for the children they serve.

Ron and Judy Winn Foster Parents of the Year Award - Santos Arguello & John Bennett

This award recognizes foster parents who provide outstanding care for children in foster care on a daily basis.

The honorees will be recognized at the Voices for Children Magical Moments Gala, presented by Premiere Events, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center. The Gala is Voices for Children's largest annual fundraising event. The event will feature a performance by Puck the Magician, and includes dinner, drinks, silent and live auction, raffle and more. The Gala brings together a community committed to the mission of advocating for safe and permanent homes for children in the foster care system. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available; please visit www.vfcbrazos.org/gala for more information.

Voices for Children is holding a raffle in conjunction with the annual gala event. This year’s raffle features a magical a private design session with David Gardner’s Jewelers. This truly unique and unforgettable experience is valued at $7500. The winner does not need to be present at the gala to win. Raffle tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at www.vfcbrazos.org/gala, from Voices for Children staff & board members and at the event.

Voices for Children is currently recruiting volunteers from the community to advocate on behalf of children involved with the foster care system. The next training class begins on January 30, 2024. Visit www.vfcbrazos.org/become-a-casa for details about this opportunity.

About Voices for Children

Voices for Children is driven by its mission to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home. Voices for Children is the local CASA program serving the Brazos Valley (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon and Madison counties) with the goal of training volunteer advocates to amplify the voices of children involved in the foster care system. Since its founding in 2000, Voices for Children has worked to recruit and train volunteers from the community to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care. CASA programs are made of, and for, the local community. By giving financially, volunteering or advocating for children involved in the child welfare system, everyone can help amplify the voices of children and ensure they are heard.