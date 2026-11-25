BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County residents will get a chance to ask questions and learn more about a potential TSMC semiconductor fabrication facility that could come to the area.

County officials announced a town hall for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the College Station High School Auditorium (4002 Victoria Avenue).

The meeting follows the announcement that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, commonly known as TSMC, is considering a fabrication facility in Brazos County.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has recommended an application submitted by TSMC through the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program for consideration by the governor and College Station ISD.

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According to the county, the proposed site is located in Brazos County Precinct 1, within College Station's extraterritorial jurisdiction and College Station ISD's boundaries.

Officials said the town hall is intended to share information about the proposed project and respond to questions from residents.

Questions about the project can also be sent to AdAstra@brazoscountytx.gov.