BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — One of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers is considering Brazos County for a massive new manufacturing facility that could bring billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs to the area.

TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, has filed an application with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts through the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation, or JETI, program as it evaluates Brazos County for its proposed TSMC Texas Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Campus.

According to Brazos County, the proposal calls for a semiconductor fabrication facility representing an estimated $22.6 billion investment. The facility is projected to create at least 2,099 direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $133,000.

The proposed facility would manufacture advanced logic chips using 2-nanometer or more advanced technology for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and mobile applications.

County officials specifically noted the proposed project would be a semiconductor manufacturing facility, not a data center.

Where would it be built?

The proposed site is in Brazos County Precinct 1, within the City of College Station's extraterritorial jurisdiction and the boundaries of College Station ISD.

Brazos County is coordinating with College Station, Bryan, College Station ISD, Texas A&M University and the Greater Brazos Partnership as the project is considered.

Project is not yet finalized

The JETI application represents one step in the process and does not mean the facility is guaranteed to be built in Brazos County.

According to the county, the project remains subject to required government approvals as well as TSMC's final investment decision.

The JETI process requires review by the Texas Comptroller and approval from the governor and the College Station ISD Board of Trustees. Any potential Brazos County incentive agreements would be considered separately by the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

Required public hearings and final votes on proposed local incentive agreements would take place during public meetings.

Brazos County Manager Trevor Lansdown called the proposal a potentially "transformational opportunity," pointing to the direct and indirect jobs that could be generated by the investment.

What's next?

Brazos County says it plans to hold a public town hall to answer residents' questions about the proposed project. The county also plans to launch a webpage with additional information and details about upcoming public meetings.

The county did not announce a date for the town hall in its Nov. 23 release.