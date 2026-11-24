The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has recommended an application from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) under the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program for consideration by the Governor of Texas and College Station ISD.

The application concerns a proposed semiconductor manufacturing campus in Brazos County, within the City of College Station's extraterritorial jurisdiction and the boundaries of College Station ISD.

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees will consider whether to enter into an agreement that would limit the taxable value of TSMC's eligible property for school district maintenance and operations taxes for 10 years. Interest and sinking taxes would continue to be assessed and paid on the property's full taxable value. The project also remains subject to TSMC's final investment decision.

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As part of the required process, the College Station ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the CSISD Boardroom, 1812 Welsh Ave., College Station.

The hearing will address the JETI application and the proposed designation of approximately 3,232 acres as TSMC Reinvestment Zone No. 1, a step that would allow the district to consider the JETI agreement.

Community members who wish to address the Board during the public comment portion of the hearing may sign up in advance by completing the public comment form on the CSISD website.

The JETI process requires favorable determinations from both the Governor and the school district before a tax limitation agreement can proceed.