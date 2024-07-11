The Junior League to Host 2024 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. (The Junior League) announced today that it will host the 2024 Stuff the Bus school supply drive from July 31- August 3 at participating Blue Baker, H-E-B, and First Friday locations. This is the 24th year for Stuff the Bus hosted by The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. Stuff the Bus, the signature project of The Junior League, aims to provide thousands of local students in grades PreK-12 with essential school supplies each year.

“We're thrilled to be providing essential school supplies for students in CSISD and BISD this year! We're always so grateful for our community's support of the Junior League, and it's amazing to see that support go directly into the future of our community through our students."

Annie Richardson, Community Vice President

Donations for the 2024 Stuff the Bus Drive will be accepted at the following locations:



Wednesday, July 31, 5pm - 8pm: Blue Baker on University

Blue Baker on University Thursday, August 1, 5pm - 8pm: HEB - Tower Point (College Station)

HEB - Tower Point (College Station) Friday, August 2, 5pm - 8pm: First Friday Downtown (Bryan)

First Friday Downtown (Bryan) Saturday, August 3, 9am - 1pm: HEB - Tejas Center (Bryan)

School supplies needed include:

#2 pencils

erasers

pens

crayons

colored pencils

washable markers

dry erase markers

highlighters

glue sticks

school boxes

pencil pouches

scissors

composition notebooks

notebook paper

solid-colored pocket folders

spiral notebooks

backpacks

Additional ways to participate:

Make a monetary donation by visiting www.jlbcs.org/make-a-donation

For the 2024-25 school year, The Junior League purchased $70,000 worth of supplies, providing all students, K through 12th grade, in Bryan and College Station schools with fundamental school supplies.

Donations from Stuff the Bus are distributed directly by Bryan and College Station schools for disbursement. If you have a student who is in need, please contact the school directly.

“The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is proud to continue the tradition of supporting our community through Stuff the Bus. For 24 years, this project has been a testament to the power of community collaboration and the dedication of our dynamic members. By providing essential school supplies to students in Bryan ISD and College Station ISD, we are not only investing in their academic success but also the future of our community. The unwavering support from our community partners, the generosity of our local community members, and the concerted effort from our members make this remarkable project successful each year. Together, we are making a difference!”

Hayley Harrison, President

For more information about Stuff the Bus, visit www.jlbcs.org .

About The Junior League of Bryan-College Station: The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. In unified support with our donors to the Charity Ball, Bargain Blitz, and Annual Fund, The Junior League of Bryan-College Station has contributed more than $4 million in direct financial support to the Bryan-College Station community.