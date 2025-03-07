Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar named sole finalist for Texas A&M Chancellor position

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Board of Regents unanimously voted Friday morning to name Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar as the sole finalist for the chancellor position, concluding a months-long search for Chancellor John Sharp’s successor.

Prior to becoming chancellor, Glenn Hegar was elected the 36th Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts in November 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He was Texas' chief financial officer — the state's treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator.