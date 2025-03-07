Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyTexas A&M University

Actions

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar named sole finalist for Texas A&M Chancellor position

Glenn Hegar
<br/>Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts<br/><br/><br/>
Glenn Hegar
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Board of Regents unanimously voted Friday morning to name Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar as the sole finalist for the chancellor position, concluding a months-long search for Chancellor John Sharp’s successor.

Prior to becoming chancellor, Glenn Hegar was elected the 36th Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts in November 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He was Texas' chief financial officer — the state's treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.