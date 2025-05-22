Texas A&M’s Mian Riaz named 2025 fellow by 'American Oil Chemists’ Society'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Dr. Mian Riaz,associate head of the Department of Food Science and Technology at Texas A&M University, has been named a 2025 Fellow by the American Oil Chemists’ Society, one of the organization’s highest honors.

The university announced on May 22 in their school magazine and digital website.

The American Oil Chemists’ Society honors professionals who demonstrate a sustained record of excellence in research, education, innovation, and service in fields related to fats, oils, surfactants, and related materials. The Fellow designation is awarded to individuals whose work shows enduring value and leadership, with nominees submitted by members across multiple countries.

With more than thirty years of experience, Riaz is internationally recognized for his work in food processing, plant-based proteins, and shelf-stable food products. He has significantly influenced academic research, industry practice, and international training programs.

His Religious and Ethnic Foods course is one of the department’s most-enrolled classes,drawing approximately 1,200 students each semester. Under his guidance, the Extrusion Technology Program has trained over 7,000 professionals from more than 80 countries, serving as a key resource for researchers, industry experts, and educators worldwide.

“This recognition brings pride to my department and the university,” Riaz said. “It helps us attract students, build partnerships, and secure research support.”

Riaz added that the honor reflects the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ leadership in global food science, particularly in innovation, sustainability, and workforce development.