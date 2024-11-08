Texas A&M University cuts 52 minor programs, certificate programs due to low enrollment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Board of Regents voted to eliminate 52 low-enrollment degree programs, sparking faculty frustration over lack of involvement in the decision-making process.



The Board’s decision was based on enrollment criteria that required programs to meet minimum completion and enrollment numbers over the past two years.

Students, represented by Ben Crockett from the Student Government Association, were largely unaware of the eliminated programs, with many expressing that they had never heard of them.

Faculty members criticized the decision, feeling excluded from a process that traditionally involves faculty input.

Student leaders hope this will bring down the cost of higher education for students, but school leadership has not released any financial information about the cuts.

Broadcast Script:

At Thursday’s meeting, the Texas A&M Board of Regents voted to eliminate 52 degree-seeking programs due to low enrollment.

Ben Crockett, the Chief of Policy for the Student Government Association at Texas A&M, commented on the student body’s reaction.

“Before our interview today I tried to see if I knew anyone or if I knew anyone that knew anyone that was attending these courses — and I was unable to find anyone to talk to about their experience,” he said.

Crockett noted that the decision to cut programs didn’t seem to resonate with many students.

“Just going around the MSC earlier today and say, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' — most of the responses were, I've never heard of those classes," he said.

"That I think at least gives a little bit of credence to the idea that, you know — maybe it was a good idea.”

The Board’s decision came after weeks of controversy, with faculty expressing frustration over being left out of a process that traditionally involves faculty input.

Faculty members had expected to be consulted on decisions regarding the academic programs.

The discontinued programs include several specialized fields, such as LGBTQ studies, popular culture, and certain engineering specialties.

Programs had to meet specific criteria to avoid elimination: for example, minor programs needed at least ten graduates in the past two years or a current enrollment of five students with five recent completions.

Undergraduate certificate programs needed at least ten completions in the past two years and a current enrollment of five, while graduate certificate programs required at least six completions and a current enrollment of three in the past two years.