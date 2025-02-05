Texas A&M partners with nuclear companies to boost U.S. energy future

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The United States stands at a pivotal moment in its energy future. As our demand for clean, reliable power grows—especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, data centers, and cutting-edge technology—Texas A&M University System has stepped forward to help provide a critical solution.

Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday he had offered land near the Texas A&M University campus to four nuclear reactor companies so they can build the latest small modular reactors or SMRs. Firms—Kairos Power, Natura Resources, Terrestrial Energy, and Aalo Atomics.

Until now, reactor manufacturers – along with the most potent names in Big Tech – have not found a suitable place to build clusters of nuclear reactors that can supply the power needed for artificial intelligence endeavors, data centers, and other projects.

“In simple terms, America needs more power,” Chancellor Sharp stated. “And Texas is ready to meet that challenge.”

Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy, said his hope for the partnership is to develop Integral Molten Salt Reactor, or IMSR, technology at the site in Bryan.

