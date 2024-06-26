Texas A&M is offering a new coffee certificate: Here's a crash course

The certificate requires taking 15 credit hours of qualifying classes.

A&M professor Mian Riaz says coffee is a $1 billion dollar industry that continues to grow.

15ABC spoke with Rodrigo Chavez, owner of What's the Buzz Coffee in Bryan, about what goes into making a good cup of coffee.

Broadcast Script:

“We bring coffees from all over the world — from Honduras, from Papua New Guinea, from Sumatra, Tanzania, Kenya," Rodrigo Chavez said.

Getting the perfect cup of coffee starts way before the coffee drips into your cup.

“Depending upon also the amount of sun or shade that the coffee receives, those coffees will taste a little bit differently," Chavez said.

There’s actually a science to it, and Texas A&M is now offering a new coffee certificate.

“We have a coffee institute at Texas A&M, which where we are teaching a lot of people how to grow different kind of coffee and then how to better process," Riaz said.

From the fields of Guatemala to What’s the Buzz Roastery in Bryan, this 15-credit hour certificate will prepare students for a unique and lucrative industry.

“It is a billion-dollar industry," Riaz said.

“When you normally brew coffee at home, a regular drip cup of coffee is 98.8 percent water and 1.2 percent coffee solids.”

This is why Chavez says it’s better to opt for spring water than tap water.

“The first thing is, we want to get all the coffee wet — the bubbles mean there’s CO2 inside so the coffee’s still fresh.”

And that famous black coffee that experts swear by —

“How do you take your coffee?”, 15ABC reporter, Simona Barca said.

“Black, always black," Chavez said.

— is actually a misnomer.

“Coffee, like the word in Spanish, cafe, means brown, should be brown, not black," Chavez said.