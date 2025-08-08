Texas A&M gives health update on Miss Reveille X following eye surgery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III gave an update on the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille X, following a surgery to remove her eye due to glaucoma.

During the surgery, the veterinary team noted signs of abnormal tissue and tested it.

On Friday, President Welsh was happy to report that the tissue is benign, "the best possible result for our beloved Miss Rev."

"In all seriousness, we are blessed to have such an incredible team surrounding Miss Rev, and I am thankful for Mascot Corporal Wilson Winchester ’28 and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital for their skilled expertise and continued care. We will continue to keep her well-being at the forefront as she resumes her duties this fall, but in the meantime, squirrels, consider this your notice: the queen is back!" - President Mark A. Welsh III, Texas A&M University

President Welsh said Miss Rev has been recovering remarkably well, her stitches have been removed, and she's gotten back to her eat, play and rule-the-world schedule.