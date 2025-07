COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille X, had an eye removed during surgery.

University President Mark A. Welsh III said Miss Rev was sent into surgery to relieve discomfort caused by glaucoma in her eye. But during the surgery the veterinary team noted signs of abnormal tissue and removed her eye.

Miss Rev is now resting comfortably after the successful surgery.

You can read the full statement here.