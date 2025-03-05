Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyTexas A&M University

Actions

Texas A&M Forest Service responds to 19 wildfires burning nearly 3,000 acres across state

Texas A&M
Texas A&amp;M Forest Service
Texas A&M
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — On Tuesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and all assigned resources responded to 19 wildfires that burned 2,985 acres across the state.

A complex and dynamic fire environment contributed to heightened wildfire potential in much of Texas. Winds are expected to subside today, offering a brief reprieve from significant wildfire risks.

Putting out fire

Active Wildfires:

  • - Double Fork Fire, Stonewall County - 216 acres and 95% contained
  • - Calvaveras Fire, Bexar County - 284 acres and 85% contained
  • - Red Rose Fire, Duval County - 520 acres and 85% contained
  • - Klett Fire, Blanco County - 101 acres and 80% contained
  • - Welder Complex - 780 acres and 65% contained
  • - Panola 0873 Fire, Panola County - 2 acres and 50% contained
  • - Onion Creek Fire, Hays County - 150 acres and 75% contained
  • - Duke Fire, Bexar County - 150 acres and 35% contained
  • - Twin Oryx Fire, La Salle County - 900 acres and 25% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%):

  • - Combs Fire, Gray County - 357 acres
  • - North Fork Fire, Wheeler County - 8 acres
  • - Riddle Fire, Stonewall County - 10 acres
  • - Anderson 0869 Fire, Anderson County - 2 acres
  • - Cass 0878 Fire, Cass County - 2 acres
  • - Houston 0879 Fire, Houston County - 4 acres
  • - Trinity 0880 Fire, Trinity County - 4 acres
  • - Tree Line Fire, Williamson County - 4 acres
  • - Cherokee 0874 Fire, Cherokee County - 10 acres
  • - Brush Line Fire, Hidalgo County - 58 acres

For more information on what fires have not been contained click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.