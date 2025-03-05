Texas A&M Forest Service responds to 19 wildfires burning nearly 3,000 acres across state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — On Tuesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and all assigned resources responded to 19 wildfires that burned 2,985 acres across the state.

A complex and dynamic fire environment contributed to heightened wildfire potential in much of Texas. Winds are expected to subside today, offering a brief reprieve from significant wildfire risks.

L. Stevens, W. Dent



Active Wildfires:



- Double Fork Fire, Stonewall County - 216 acres and 95% contained

- Calvaveras Fire, Bexar County - 284 acres and 85% contained

- Red Rose Fire, Duval County - 520 acres and 85% contained

- Klett Fire, Blanco County - 101 acres and 80% contained

- Welder Complex - 780 acres and 65% contained

- Panola 0873 Fire, Panola County - 2 acres and 50% contained

- Onion Creek Fire, Hays County - 150 acres and 75% contained

- Duke Fire, Bexar County - 150 acres and 35% contained

- Twin Oryx Fire, La Salle County - 900 acres and 25% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%):



- Combs Fire, Gray County - 357 acres

- North Fork Fire, Wheeler County - 8 acres

- Riddle Fire, Stonewall County - 10 acres

- Anderson 0869 Fire, Anderson County - 2 acres

- Cass 0878 Fire, Cass County - 2 acres

- Houston 0879 Fire, Houston County - 4 acres

- Trinity 0880 Fire, Trinity County - 4 acres

- Tree Line Fire, Williamson County - 4 acres

- Cherokee 0874 Fire, Cherokee County - 10 acres

- Brush Line Fire, Hidalgo County - 58 acres

