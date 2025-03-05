Texas A&M entomologist aids Australia in fire ant battle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As a fire ant expert, Puckett was asked to testify via Zoom before an Australian Senate Inquiry related to ongoing efforts to eradicate fire ants from the Australian state of Queensland.

Despite being on opposite sides of the globe, Australia and Texas share a common challenge—fire ants. They also benefit from the expertise of a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist dedicated to tackling the invasive pest.

Robert Puckett, Ph.D., an AgriLife Extension entomologist and associate professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Entomology, recently joined Australia’s national effort to combat the relentless invader.

“Our department has been at the forefront of managing red imported fire ants and other invasive species that have caused significant damage in Texas,” said Phillip Kaufman, Ph.D., head of the Department of Entomology. “Our goal has always been to develop effective eradication methods, and Dr. Puckett plays a key role in these efforts. He is internationally recognized as a fire ant expert.”

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist Robert Puckett, Ph.D., toured infested sites with landowners and members of Australia’s national Fire Ant Eradication Program to share insights on eradicating fire ants from the continent.



Beyond his work in Australia, Puckett has also been called upon to share his expertise in South Korea and Japan.

