Texas A&M engineering researchers create eco-friendly pesticide

COLLEGE STATION (KRHD) — Researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a new, environmentally friendly pesticide delivery system to improve pesticide application effectiveness.

Led by Dr. Mustafa Akbulut, a professor of chemical engineering, the team has created nanopesticides—tiny technologies designed to enhance how pesticides stick to plant surfaces.

The project, which is a collaboration between Texas A&M's engineering and agricultural colleges, also involved Dr. Luis Cisneros-Zevallo, a professor of Horticultural Science, and Dr. Younjin Min, a professor of Chemical Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Riverside.

This advancement could change how pesticides are used in agriculture.

“The U.S. is a world leader in agricultural production, feeding not just our nation but much of the world," Akbulut said. "Yet we are using pesticides in a way that is simply not sustainable – with a substantial fraction not reaching its intended target."

Nanopesticides, an advanced crop protection strategy combining agricultural technology, nanotechnology, and materials chemistry, are poised to revolutionize pesticide use, according to a recent paper.

Dr. Mustafa Akbulut, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, said that by tailoring the surface chemistry of nanopesticides, scientists can enhance their effectiveness. This ensures that more of the pesticide reaches the target pest, while minimizing environmental pollution.

