COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is launching a centralized bus hub this fall, aiming to streamline campus transportation and better serve student needs.

Texas A&M centralizes bus routes as part of student transportation improvement projects

"So it's good for us to be able to say, you know, you're standing right here [near Simpson Drill Field and] I can look down there and tell you that's the bus you want to catch," said Chase Friddle, assistant manager for transit at Texas A&M Transportation Services.

Texas A&M Transportation Services The Centralized Bus Hub at Texas A&M University will be around the Simpson Drill Field.

The new hub will make transferring between routes easier and increase service to high-demand areas of campus.

"[It] is going to simplify transfers from, you know, one bus route to another and really allow us to service particular corridors of campus that the student body have requested us to increase service towards," said Tad Fifer, communications manager for Texas A&M Transportation Services.

These enhanced corridors include West Campus and the Engineering Department along Ross Street, with additional on-campus stops designed specifically for off-campus students.

"So a big part of the ridership feedback we got when we did the survey was off campus students wanting to, you know, be closer to their classes when they get to campus," Friddle said.

Tyler Dupnick Chase Friddle, assistant manager for transit at Texas A&M Transportation Services, talks with 15 ABC.

15 ABC asked Fifer if the transportation improvements also serve as a selling point for prospective students considering Texas A&M.

"Absolutely, absolutely… The idea is just to create greater efficiencies and to be able to reach students where they're actually, you know, living off campus," Fifer said.

Tyler Dupnick Tad Fifer, communications manager for Texas A&M Transportation Services, talks with 15 ABC.

Beyond bus routes, the university is completing construction along Old Main Drive to create separate pathways for cyclists and pedestrians, addressing safety concerns from bikes and scooters sharing walkways with those on foot.

"So everything that we're doing with these projects is to increase efficiency but also reduce those conflict points and increase safety," Fifer said.

The new transportation hub and routes are also designed with future off-campus construction projects in mind, including the Wellborn and George Bush crossing that is anticipated to start in late 2027.

For more information on these transportation changes and other campus mobility improvement projects coming this fall at Texas A&M University, click here.

Tyler Dupnick Construction along Old Main Drive at Texas A&M University will result in a pedestrian pathway (right) and a bike pathway (left) to West Campus.

