Pride Community Center, Inc. slams Texas A&M's drag event ban

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Pride Community Center, Inc. strongly condemns the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents' decision to ban drag performances across all campuses.

The move cancels "Draggieland" and other drag events, and the center believes it harms the LGBTQIA+ community at Texas A&M and beyond.

Drag has long been a form of self-expression and empowerment for the LGBTQIA+ community, and Draggieland has been a vital tradition for students. The ban not only silences queer expression but also weakens the university’s role in fostering open discourse," The Pride Community Center said in a statement.

According to The Pride Community Center, the ban infringes on First Amendment rights and sets a dangerous precedent for further exclusion.

The Pride Community Center stands with the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council and urges Texas A&M University leadership to reverse this policy and support all students.

