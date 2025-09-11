Local LGBTQ+ groups condemn recent firing of Texas A&M lecturer over gender identity discussion

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Pride Community Center of Brazos Valley (PCCBV) and Aggie Allies released statements Thursday, condemning the recent firing of a Texas A&M University after a viral video showed a discussion of gender identity during an English course.

"Aggie Allies condemns the firing of a respected Texas A&M lecturer for discussing gender in the classroom. We equally condemn the removal of the English Department Head and the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. These dismissals were the result of a moral panic caused when a video showing a discussion of gender in an English seminar went viral. We believe the university’s official explanation of this incident to be inaccurate, and we view these dismissals as part of a broader campaign to repress free speech on campus and scapegoat LGBT members of the community, especially those who are transgender and gender nonconforming."

The dismissal, PCCBV said, ordered by University President Mark Welsh, "is the latest escalation in a campaign to scapegoat transgender and gender non-conforming people and suppress academic freedom in Texas."

"The Aggie Honor Code states “No Aggie shall lie, cheat, or steal or tolerate those who do.” Many untruths, however, have been spread about this instructor, who did nothing illegal and violated no university regulations. It is not illegal or unreasonable to discuss gender as a theme in a novel in an English course. But rather than supporting the instructor, who has received a torrent of online threats and abuse, the university’s actions will now encourage the secret recording and denunciation of faculty on social media. Students and faculty deserve better. Aggies deserve an environment where they can learn to think for themselves as informed adults, and where their professors can teach without fear.



Furthermore, dictating a narrow definition of gender and sexuality fails to respect the reality of all Aggies. LGBT Aggies have existed as long as the university has existed, and have always been part of the Aggie family. Creating a hostile atmosphere for transgender and gender non-confirming Aggies does violence to these Aggies, punishes their many allies and friends, and diminishes the university.



The Aggie Core Values are more than just words. Respect. The instructor was creating a space where all identities are respected, not only those deemed politically correct. Excellence. Academic excellence is impossible in a climate of fear. Leadership. The Brazos Valley looks to Texas A&M for fair leadership, not capitulation to threats. Loyalty. Rather than show loyalty to its faculty and students, the administration has instead ceded to political pressure. Integrity. This university’s integrity has been tarnished. Selfless Service. The president has made selfless service difficult by suppressing free expression." - Aggie Allies

Standing with Trans Aggies. Transgender and nonbinary students, staff, and faculty at Texas A&M are being singled out by extremists who are intent on turning one of our state’s most vulnerable populations into political targets. Videos of the lecturer’s classroom discussion were weaponized online to generate outrage, reinforcing a climate of fear and hostility toward trans people. We affirm unequivocally that transgender and gender non-conforming Aggies belong on campus and deserve safety, respect, and representation in scholarship and curriculum.

Defending Faculty Under Attack. The firing of this lecturer, and the dismissal of the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the Head of the English Department who were merely executing their regular duties, sends a chilling message to faculty across the Texas A&M System: your classrooms are not safe. In a reality that mirrors 1984, educators now live under threat of being recorded by “student thought police,” punished not for misconduct, but for facilitating discussion. This is not academic “responsibility.” It is political interference that undermines the very mission of higher education.

Universities Must Remain Spaces of Inquiry. Exposure to ideas that challenge personal beliefs is not indoctrination; it is education. True learning requires curiosity, thoughtfulness, and compassion. To fire a lecturer for discussing gender identity is to reject the essence of what a university should be: a place where students develop the tools to think critically, especially when faced with ideas that challenge their beliefs.