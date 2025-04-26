Legal status restored for several Texas A&M University international students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Several international students fighting to stay at Texas A&M University now have their legal status restored, according to University President Mark A. Welsh III,.

In a brief shared here, President Welsh says 12 of the 23 Texas A&M international students fighting revoked visas have their legal status restored as of Friday, April 25.

"As this situation continues to evolve, we need to do everything legally possible to support them, both practically and emotionally, in what is a very difficult situation," said Welsh.

The issue wasreported earlier this monthwhen the university confirmed more than a dozen students had records terminated by the U.S. government, starting in late March.

The Trump administration has faced several legal challenges since Immigration and Customs Enforcement began terminating international students’ immigration records.