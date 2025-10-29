Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
In depth: The separation agreement between Texas A&M and Mark A. Welsh III

Tyler Dupnick
Texas A&amp;M University President Mark Welsh, alongside his wife Betty, are greeted by hundreds of Aggies on his resignation day.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University System parted ways in September with Mark A. Welsh III, who served as president. Welsh stepped down following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor. Welsh's original employment agreement was set to end December 12, 2028.

15 ABC submitted a request to get the Separation Agreement between both parties.

Here is some of the key information provided in the document:

Severance Payment:
The University System agreed to pay Welsh $3,547,420.65 as a lump sum payment, subject to taxes and deductions

Legal Representation:
The University System agrees to request Attorney General representation for Welsh in any lawsuits arising from his official acts as President

Indemnification:
System will indemnify Welsh for acts within his official capacity as President, subject to Texas law

Review Period:
Welsh had 21 days to review the agreement and 7 days to revoke after signing

