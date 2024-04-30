Hundreds of Texas A&M students protest Israel-Palestine conflict

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of students and supporters gathered on Texas A&M’s campus Monday, protesting the Israel-Palestine conflict.



Protesters were demanding the university divest its Israeli-backed business investments.

The eight hour long protest was a peaceful demonstration, ending with a march around campus.

Protesters joined student demonstrators at college campuses around the country, many of which ended in arrests and clashes with law enforcement.

Broadcast Script:

The voices of hundreds of students and supporters rang out on A&M’s campus Monday, peacefully protesting the Israel-Palestine conflict and asking for the university to divest their Israeli business investments.

“Our main demand, A&M invests in Israel and Israeli owned companies and companies that back Israel. We want that to be divested. There are plenty of better businesses that we could be sending toward that are not causing these war crimes.”

These voices, joining those at UT Austin and others across the country, some that ended in arrests and clashes with police. The eight hour long protest was a peaceful one, ending with a march around campus.

Their main objective is demanding divestment and engaging people in conversation.

“At the end of the day the best way to fight against something is through education. I don’t think that there’s that many bad people in this world to all be supporting Israel. I think people support Israel but they’re just kind of misled," one student said.

This provides a place for all voices to be heard.

“Actually Mohammed kind of answered them, sort of. I don’t think they’re end all be all answers. They’re just kind of open for discussion. Which is why we come out here and why we do it — so we can talk about these things, we can discuss these things," another student said.

“It’s a complex issue. They’ll learn about it, then they’ll go home and stew on it.”

These students’ voices join a worldwide conversation and many continue that discourse long after they leave campus.