Honoring and remembering Aggies who made the ultimate sacrifice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — There are several areas on campus at Texas A&M University that recognize fallen Aggies. With a long history of military service through its Corps of Cadets, current cadets help keep that spirit alive.



While military teachings are no longer a requirement to attend A&M, many Aggies who have made up the Corps of Cadets through the decades did end up serving our country.

Several areas on campus were created through the years to honor those who gave their lives.

Robert Washington, Deputy Director of Corps Operations at Texas A&M University, echoed the meaning of Memorial Day in a conversation with 15 ABC, sharing that he wants people to remember the sacrifices made by service members for us to be able to enjoy our country and the freedoms we have.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Within the Memorial Student Center is the Hall of Honor, which is there to recognize the eight Aggies who were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor," Deputy Director of Corps Operations at Texas A&M University Robert Washington said.

There is a somber remembrance within the 'Spirit of Aggieland.'

"The Memorial Student Center was first dedicated April 21st of 1951 to honor the sacrifice of former students from World War I and World War II, but also was dedicated for those Aggies who will die in the service of the country in the future," said Washington.

On campus, the Corps Memorial Plaza includes the Veterans Memorial, the Individual World War I Memorial, and Spanish American War Memorial.

Outside of the plaza are the 9/11 Memorial for the Global War on Terror, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and Simpson Drill Field.

“71 live oak trees planted [at Simpson Drill Field], each one representing those Aggies that sacrificed during World War I," Washington said.

A big part of that honor and remembrance still lives on through the Corps of Cadets, as Washington explains.

“Every time they leave these arches they see a plaque that says 'Return with Honor, ' and it reminds them of the sacrifice of those who have gone before, but also of what they are expected to do.”

15 ABC asked Washington how much remembering those who have gone before is still a part of the teachings and the trainings in the Corps.

“Well…you can see it every day in the cadets within their outfits because they, they make an effort to remember those individuals that came from their individual units that you know that made the sacrifice.”

And as a former service member who served with Aggies who gave their lives for our country, Memorial Day holds a unique importance to Washington.

“I'm reminded of not just the sacrifice of the service members, but also the family members that you know unfortunately don't get to see their service member again because of that sacrifice.”