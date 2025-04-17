Concepts aim to make University Drive in College Station safer for TAMU community

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Local leaders are actively exploring solutions to make crossing safer at University Drive in College Station.
- The Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization is working on ideas to make it safer for neighbors crossing University Drive.
- These ideas include tunnels, bridges, and crossings between intersections along University.
- These are only concepts and nothing is confirmed, but if they happen they could lead to future changes.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
"I think they look like good ideas. I think it'll definitely improve safety. I think that's probably the biggest issue here," Texas A&M student Rishee Shah said.
The busy nature of University Drive makes it dangerous to cross.
"A lot of the times, just a lot of cars bustling around, especially like during peak bar season when there's lots of people walking across University, there's definitely some safety issues," student Fareed Badamosi said.
But now, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization is working on ideas to change that.
"We started looking at different ways to separate those bicycles and pedestrians from your vehicle traffic. You can see it moves pretty quickly along here, and so to improve safety, to improve the flow of traffic, we really wanted to look at some ideas to help separate those modes of transportation," TAMU Transportation Institute Research Engineer Debbie Albert said.
"I think it definitely feels good that there are people looking out for safety and students and just anyone who's looking to cross the roads between like the commercial area and the college," Shah said.
"There's a lot of, over 13,000 people are going back and forth on foot or on bike between the community and campus and, you know, just with the speed of vehicles on University Drive, we want to make sure that they can do it safely," Albert said.
15 ABC asked Albert the kind of impact changes on University Drive would make on the community.
"Well, the whole area is really densifying. I mean, you see all of these huge high-rises that are starting to be constructed and so it really gives the opportunity for the people who, or the students who live in the community to be able to get to campus safely."