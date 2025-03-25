3 Texas A&M Women's Basketball players enter transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Three Texas A&M women’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal, the latest movement in the Aggies’ roster during the offseason.

Sophomore guard Solè Williams entered the portal after averaging six to seven points per game while playing approximately 25 minutes per contest this season.

Freshman Taliyah Parker, who joined Texas A&M as a highly touted recruit, also opted to transfer. Before committing to the Aggies, Parker was ranked No. 60 nationally and No. 6 in Texas by ESPNW 2024 HoopGurlz.

Redshirt freshman Erica Moon, who missed the season due to injury, is the third player to enter the portal.

Texas A&M, led by head coach Joni Taylor, will now look to adjust its roster heading into the next season.