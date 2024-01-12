Texas A&M contributing to short-term rentals in Aggieland

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, are increasing in Bryan/College Station, and it's all thanks to Texas A&M.



Since 2020, College Station saw an increase in short-term rentals from 50 to 330 properties.

The City of College Station released a newly updated website where homeowners can register their home as a short-term rental, apply for a permit, renew a permit, and pay taxes all in one place.

Weekends when A&M plays a big game in town can raise rental prices exponentially — from $100s to $1,000.

If enjoying your morning cup of coffee on a sunny patio is much more your sped than a stuffy hotel room, you're part of a growing crowd. Let's talk about the rise in short-term rentals in the area.

“We're so fortunate to have a university here that's not only a university but a highly accredited university that's part of the SEC. Whoop!", Laura Lea Smith said.

Smith isn't just a big Texas A&M fan. She also recognizes the business potential of having such a powerhouse sports team in our backyard.

“Next year when Texas A&M plays TU, we raised our rates for our two bedroom to $1,000 a night but on a typical Saturday, it's you know, $180 a night," Smith said.

"A&M has a huge effect on our profitability.“

That's why there's been such an increase in short-term rentals over the last few years.

“Right now we have about 330 homes that are registered,” Jeremiah Cook said.

“If you look at it our first year, a few years back, we just had 50 registered.”

Jeremiah Cook is the Tourism Manager for Visit College Station — he helps run the city's short term rental program as a way to manage rental properties in the city.

“The city embarked on this program where we wanted to really register, make sure that everybody was in compliance with those city codes for short term rental, and also that they’re paying their taxes as well.”

But they wanted to make it easy for resident to do that.

“There's a new website that is kind of all inclusive, and so you can go in there and you can apply for your permit. You can renew your permit in there and then you can also pay your taxes in that system as well.”

This allows owners like Smith to focus on their business instead of deciphering city regulations.

“We're not fighting the city. We're trying to work with the city. And so the city doesn't want you to not do this. They want you to be mindful when you are,” Smith said.