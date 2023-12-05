Rockdale population estimated to increase times 5: How the 1st major development since 1980s may help

ROCKDALE, Texas — Mother and daughter, Wendy and Taylor Pickett, have lived in Rockdale their entire lives.

But they're not too afraid of change.



Ranch Road Development company is spearheading the new Cornerstone subdivision at the former location of the Rockdale Industrial Park.

It's the first major development in Rockdale since the 1980s.

It's set to bring 660 houses, four neighborhood parks and an plat for an elementary school — preparation for a population increase nearly 5 times in size by 2041.

The Pickett's own Mr. Gatti's Pizza, so after hearing word of the new Cornerstone subdivision coming to town, they're excited for growth.

"I think it'll bring a lot of people to all of our local businesses, to the community and you know, we already have a great success rate but I think it'll get even better as more people come," Taylor said.

Growth is what Jim Gibson, the economic development director for the Rockdale Municipal Development District, says the city is expecting.

"A conservative estimate is that Rockdale is going to be a town of 20,000 people. A more higher estimate would be about 30,000 over 20 years," Gibson said.

He expects the Samsung facility in Taylor to attract more people to town.

"Rockdale could be a community of choice for those who work at the Taylor Samsung plant," he said. "We are about 25 miles away, so it is a commutable distance."

The subdivision will add 660 homes, a plat for a new elementary school and neighborhood parks.

Other residents have expressed concerns about potential property tax increases, increased traffic and concerns about whether the current infrastructure like ambulance services is suitable for an increased population— issues to be discussed in the city's master plan.

But Taylor doesn't mind as long as it helps their business grow.

"I plan to have my kids grow up and stay here and just build a better sense of community and kind of be apart of that growth we'll see," she said.

Ranch Road Developers broke ground in June, but property is set to be completed in seven years.