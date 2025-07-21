Ready to reconvene: Texas lawmakers are headed back to the state capitol for a special session

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Texas lawmakers begin a 30-day special session Monday at the capitol. Governor Greg Abbott controls the overtime legislative sessions and has focused effort on the Hill Country floods.



The Special Session will run for up to 30 days

There are 18 items on the agenda

If needed, Governor Greg Abbott may call another special session, there is no limit to the number of special sessions the governor may call

Ready to reconvene: Texas lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol

During a press conference, the governor said, "those issues are gonna be on the agenda for the state to address. From top to bottom."

Lawmakers are tasked with passing new laws concerning emergency communications, natural disaster preparation, and relief funding for impacted areas and flood warning systems.

State Representative for District 56, Pat Curry, tells 15 ABC, "we will want to make sure that they have the warning systems in place."

Legislators will also tackle consumable THC, abortion pills, new congressional districts, the criminal justice system, taxpayer-funded lobbying, restrooms aligned with birth gender, and eliminating the STAAR test. Representative for District 12, Trey Wharton tells 15 ABC:

“So, the house passed elimination of the STAAR test, and to put it back, where there's more, there's a benchmarking of each child to make sure there's growth in the child from the beginning of the year to the end of the year."

State Representative for District 12, Trey Wharton, also says there will also be a focus on property taxes.

"We just have to have a source of revenue in order to replace it," Rep. Wharton said. "So you can't just stop paying property taxes immediately."

To track a bill's development, click here.

You can also call the Bill Status Hotline at 877-824-7038 to get up-to-the-minute information about a bill’s status.