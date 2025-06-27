New shelter vet to help pets and people at Aggieland Humane Society

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Dr. Alex Pruett is the new shelter medicine veterinarian at Aggieland Humane Society. In her role, she will treat both new pets that come into the shelter and current pets to help get them into homes.



Dr. Pruett is making life easier for pets and people in our community in her new position at Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter currently takes care of over 300 animals, with many dogs and cats.

Dr. Pruett's efforts will help keep pets healthy and get them into homes.

A donor gave the shelter an endowment gift that made it possible to bring in Dr. Pruett.

Aggieland Humane Society tells 15 ABC that any donation helps them save lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This will help to elevate the care that we can provide, and so we are just beyond excited to offer this to the pets in the community," Katrina Ross, Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society, said.

A new beginning for shelter healthcare in Aggieland.

“So having a full-time vet that is here 40 hours a week that is solely dedicated to not only the new pets that are coming in, but to the pets already in our care and in foster, will help to provide high-quality care and positive outcomes," said Ross.

Tyler Dupnick Katrina Ross talks with 15 ABC at Aggieland Humane Society.

Dr. Alex Pruett volunteered at the shelter back in 2011, and she is now the new shelter medicine veterinarian.

“[It's] really a full circle moment for me," Dr. Alex Pruett, Shelter Medicine Veterinarian at Aggieland Humane Society, said.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Alex Pruett treats a dog at Aggieland Humane Society.

Dr. Pruett will bring in more expertise with both veterinary and behavior cases — like foster setting or doggy playgroups.

“We have a lot of different pets that are here that might require some training, some management, or even medication as part of their behavior protocols," said Dr. Pruett.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Alex Pruett treats a dog at Aggieland Humane Society.

Dr. Pruett will also help her new colleagues as their collective shelter efforts continue.

“She will make sure that they're healthy hopefully before they come and see me to be spayed and neutered, and then if I see anything I can ask her to take a look at it and we can just make sure that we're trying to keep the population as healthy as possible," Dr. Melissa Bump, Spay & Neuter Veterinarian at Aggieland Humane Society, said.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Alex Pruett treats a cat at Aggieland Humane Society.

15 ABC asked Dr. Pruett if she felt that the care she will be able to provide will help more pets get adopted.

“By bringing me on as the new shelter veterinarian, pets receive medical care, their examinations, and any medical attention that they need in a very quick and prompt manner, and that way they are seen as healthy and able to be adopted quickly."