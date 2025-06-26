New chapter for YMCA in Brazos Valley: Summer camp launches June 26

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The YMCA of Central Texas will host a community kickoff event on Thursday, June 26, at 10 a.m. to launch its first-ever week of summer day camp in the Brazos Valley, marking a new chapter in local youth programming.

The event will be held at Fellowship Church in College Station, and it will celebrate the start of expanded YMCA services in the region. In addition to summer camps, the Y plans to introduce year-round programming, including fall, winter, and spring activities, to support families throughout the year.

The launch represents a significant milestone in the YMCA’s mission to promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas. According to YMCA research, the new branch is expected to serve more than 4% of households within a 7-mile radius.

Speakers will include David Stryjewski, VP of Operations for the YMCA of Central Texas, and Mike Collins, who will be introduced as the new Extension Director for Brazos Valley — the Y's first official hire in the region. Leaders will also recognize the support of local founders and donors who helped bring the project to life.