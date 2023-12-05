Watch Now
Mr. Gatti's Pizza franchise in Rockdale holds grand opening for new game room, hopes to provide space for kids

Brieanna Smith
2023 Rockdale High School Homecoming Queen Georgia Woodard, Mr. Gatti's Pizza owner Wendy Pickett and daughter, Taylor Pickett, pose for a picture before cutting the ribbon to the franchises new game room.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 22:41:12-05

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale franchise of Mr. Gatti's Pizza hosted its grand opening of its game room Monday morning.

They are featuring over 10 games so far like air hockey, claw machines and arcade games.

Community members from the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, Rockdale ISD and the Rockdale Municipal Development District gathered as the owners cut the ribbon.

Owner Wendy Pickett says they've been thinking about adding for a while.

"I thought this would be good for our community and our kids. There's not a lot of things for our young kids can do in Rockdale, so just wanted to do for our community," she said.

The game room will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

