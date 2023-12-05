Mr. Gatti's Pizza franchise in Rockdale holds grand opening for new game room, hopes to provide space for kids

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale franchise of Mr. Gatti's Pizza hosted its grand opening of its game room Monday morning.

They are featuring over 10 games so far like air hockey, claw machines and arcade games.

Community members from the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, Rockdale ISD and the Rockdale Municipal Development District gathered as the owners cut the ribbon.

Owner Wendy Pickett says they've been thinking about adding for a while.

"I thought this would be good for our community and our kids. There's not a lot of things for our young kids can do in Rockdale, so just wanted to do for our community," she said.

The game room will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.