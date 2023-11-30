Missing your property tax statement? Don't worry, it's arriving next week

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — If you live in Burleson County, you should be seeing your property tax statement by next week.

The Burleson County Tax Assessor's Office delayed the release due to a switch to a new system and troubles finding a distributor.

Voters also approved to raise the Homestead Exemption to $100,000 during the Nov. 7 election.

Now, taxpayers 65 years old and older should see a drop, and no effect on escrow payments.

"You should be seeing a big difference on actual tax statements. It's going to be a lot lower if they did apply for the homestead, and they'll see that difference in the school taxes," Tax Assessor Jessica Lucero said.

All payments are due Jan. 31.

You can make payments online, at drop boxes along Echols Street in Caldwell or by mail.