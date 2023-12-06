Watch Now
Milam County roads you should avoid on your daily commute the next 48 hours

Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 21:49:37-05

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Major railroad company, BNSF, is shutting down Milam County roads, starting Tuesday.

Crews are closing parts of CR 237 and 328 Tuesday and CR 340 and 340A Wednesday.

Milam County Precinct 2 Commissioner James Denman says the commission doesn't know too much about the closures, but received an email from the company Friday.

"We received an email from BNSF about closing some crossings to replace railroad ties here in the county," Denman said.

Crews are expected to complete their work within 48 hours, but motorists should find an alternate route in the meantime.

