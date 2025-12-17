Man sentenced to 20 years for strangling wife and 3-year-old daughter in College Station

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A 29-year-old College Station man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to strangling his wife and 3-year-old daughter during a domestic violence incident in March.

Garrett Mulholland pleaded guilty to five felony offenses on Thursday, Dec. 11 and received the maximum sentence on each charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 10 years in prison on one count of Assault Family Violence Impede Breath and 24 months in a state jail facility for two counts of Endangering a Child. As part of the plea agreement, all sentences will be served concurrently.

Officers responded to the Mulholland residence around 5:45 a.m. on March 19, 2025, after Mulholland called police and reported that he had strangled his wife and 3-year-old daughter the day before. His 8-month-old son was also in the home but was not physically injured.

When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive and had visible injuries. The 3-year-old child also had visible injuries from the assault, the District Attorneys Office.

During an interview with detectives from the College Station Police Department, Mulholland said he and the victim had an argument while he was home during lunch the day before. He told detectives that he used both of his hands to strangle the victim and then said he blacked out after that.

"He acknowledged that when he 'came to', he had also strangled his child," according to the press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Mulholland said he left the house, leaving his wife unconscious. When he returned, his wife was conscious but disoriented, so he left the house again for the rest of the night, leaving both children with no care. He called police when he returned the next morning and found his wife unconscious again.

Following medical treatment, both victims have physically recovered from the attack.

"The defendant chose the most cowardly way to end his marriage. Thankfully, the victims were not permanently injured, physically. Domestic violence will not be tolerated in Brazos County and the severity of this attack demanded a lengthy prison sentence." - Kara Comte, Assistant District Attorney

The College Station Police Department worked quickly to solve this case and make an arrest. The State of Texas was represented in this case by Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte and Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa Carter.

