College Station man charged after allegedly strangling wife and child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A man from College Station, who has been identified as Garrett Austin Mulholland, has been charged with multiple felony offenses after reportedly strangling his wife and child early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Mulholland contacted 911, saying that he had strangled his wife and child and that his wife was unconscious.

After authorities arrived at the scene, officers detained Mulholland and entered the residence, where they discovered the wife, a three-year-old, and an eight-month-old child. All three individuals were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The wife’s condition is currently unknown.

Mulholland has been charged with two counts of Assault, Family Violence-Strangulation (Felony 3), and Injury to a Child.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Deacon Drive and Durango Court, where a significant police presence was reported.

Next of kin have been notified, and this remains under investigation.

