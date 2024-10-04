Local volunteers deploy to Helene disaster zones, how you can help from home

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter has deployed volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, providing shelter, meals, and essential support while urging local communities to contribute through donations and blood drives.



Seven responders from Central Texas are already on the ground in Florida and the Carolinas, with more joining.

The team prepared before the storm, deploying responders before landfall to mobilize quickly after the hurricane.

Local communities are encouraged to help by donating money, volunteering, and contributing to blood drives, as many have been canceled in affected areas.

Those who want to donate can text the word "Helene" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Neighbors helping neighbors extends beyond Central Texas.

“We already have seven responders on the ground throughout Florida and the Carolinas, providing much-needed relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Jennifer Young, Executive Director of the Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter.

On Friday, she plans to join her team in North Carolina.

“Our teams are providing shelter to those displaced from their homes, or who may have no home to return to, as well as hot meals and other essential supplies,” Young explained.

A team of seven volunteers had already deployed to disaster zones last week, even before Helene made landfall.

“We knew that Helene would be impactful, so we were able to get responders there ahead of the storm, ready to mobilize and start responding once it passed,” she added.

In the past week, Hurricane Helene has caused over 200 deaths, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina in 2005. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 900,000 residents remain without power.

“Being there to support people who have gone through such a horrific event, and being able to provide hope and comfort, is incredibly important,” said Young.

While Young and her team are on the ground helping, local residents can contribute from a distance by donating money, volunteering, or even donating blood.

“Because of the storms, blood drives have been canceled throughout the Carolinas and the Southeast, but the need for blood remains,” she explained. “People undergoing cancer treatments, fighting sickle cell disease, and others still rely on these critical blood products.”

