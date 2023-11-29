'They put their request on the tree, then Santa fills it': Local library promotes literacy with unique program

CALDWELL, Texas — The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library started requests for its third annual "Giving Tree."

Inspired by Shel Silverstein's children's book, "The Giving Tree," the library fills book requests for the kids.

Kids write down the books they want, place it on the Christmas Tree displayed in the library and wait for Santa's delivery at the at the "Miracle on Main" event on Dec. 17.

Library and Community Services Manager Heidi Frazier said they fulfilled about 60 requests in 2022 and hope to reach even more this year to encourage childhood literacy.

"Especially this time of year, I think children ask for a lot of toys and video games. I think books tend to get overlooked, so I think it's an opportunity for children to think about something they may not have thought before," she said.

All requests are due Dec. 11 by 6 p.m.