Somerville city council considering new city hall locations 2 years after relocating: Here's what left to do

SOMERVILLE, Texas — The City of Somerville City Council is eyeing about three locations for new city hall building after two years of being at its temporary site.

The old building was demolished because of roof damage.

Now, they're looking for a 3,000-3,500 square foot space along Eighth Street and Ninth Street, hoping to spend between $800,000 and $1,000,000.

But it's not official yet.

City Administrator Danny Segundo said the council is uncertain of whether to build a new city hall at its old site or move into an existing structure.

"We're still in the early stages. We've had some architects provide some designs, and they're considering those designs. Right now, we're just stuck on the location," he said.

The next steps are to make a final decision on the location and the design and discuss funding for the project, potentially going out for a bond election.

Segundo said the council will host workshop sessions to develop their plan.

"We're a little behind the gun, so we need to make some decisions real fast," he said.