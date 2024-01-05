HUMANITARIAN RETURNS HOME: Local non-profit comes home after helping in Ukraine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For nearly three weeks, Lena Denman, President of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, spent most of the holiday season helping where she could, thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

"I will say that it was scary at some points," Denman said.

Denman has made multiple trips to the country and tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley, that living conditions have continued to decline.

"The poverty is greater than I've seen it in the past, even in 2000 when they were only about 9 years old as a country," Denman said.

"Independent, it was much more people picking through trash in the alleyways and a lot of seniors begging — people are worried about the possibility of Russia taking over."

Back in December, 15ABC spoke to Denman over Zoom, as she gifted one of nearly 50 children Christmas gifts in Kyiv hospitals.

While there, she also visited rehabilitation centers, where the need for medical supplies proved to be a big issue.

"Stuff we would think is very basic for our hospital to have in the past we've had to source, things like gloves, masks, things of that nature," Denman said.

"It's worse now with the exasperation of the economic fallout of this war."

As the foundation looks to build their resources in the new year, Denman says she can't do it alone.

"I know there is a risk taken every time I go over there, but honestly if I don't see what the needs are, I can't come back and tell that story to the American public and hopefully get those needs met," Denman said.

