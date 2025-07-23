Highway construction program prepares Central Texas workforce for roadwork

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — As construction cones dot roadways across our communities, a local workforce program is helping to meet the growing demand for skilled highway construction workers.

The Highway Construction Workforce Partnership, involving the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and other industry leaders, recently graduated its fourth cohort of students prepared for careers in road construction.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute Students in the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership work on paving a road.

"Nobody likes to see construction; [the] more people you have, the faster you can get things done," said Robert Hargraves, owner and CEO of H4 Construction Services.

With Texas' continued growth, the need for qualified workers in highway construction remains high across all positions.

"Everything. Just guys in general that are willing to get out there and do it," Hargraves said when 15 ABC asked him about current workforce needs.

The partnership program provides hands-on experience in various aspects of highway construction, from operating heavy equipment to understanding the technical aspects of road building.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute Students in the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership performed lab work as part of their education.

"The demand was definitely there, industry said we need the supply, and as part of the A&M system I thought we were in kind of a unique situation to work with them to build a workforce program," said Dr. Charles Gurganus, an Associate Professor in the Construction Science Department at Texas A&M University.

Graduates of the program gain valuable insights into the complexity of highway construction.

"When it comes to construction of highways it's not just, you know, you go pave a road," said Francisco Jaimes, a graduate of the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership. "There's math involved, there's a lab tech, so I guess learning the bigger picture when it comes to construction of highways."

Tyler Dupnick Francisco Jaimes, a graduate of the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership, talks with 15 ABC.

The program offers diverse experiences to help participants find their niche in the industry.

"We got to drive a skid steer, front loader, we got to work in the lab — we kind of got to experience everything, so I got a feel for what I really wanted to hone in on and then go from there," said Jack Brown, another graduate of the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership.

Tyler Dupnick Jack Brown, a graduate of the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership, talks with 15 ABC.

Dr. Gurganus emphasized the importance of developing properly trained workers for the industry.

"So there's a large need to make sure we provide the right skilled labor whether it be on a piece of equipment or on the technician side of things to that industry," Dr. Gurganus said.

Dr. Gurganus tells 15 ABC a knowledgeable workforce that understands both construction and quality might lead to roads with more longevity.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Charles Garganus, an Associate Professor in the Construction Science Department at Texas A&M University, talks with 15 ABC.

Hargraves shared with 15 ABC the advantage graduates bring to employers.

"As far as developing the students, it gives them a plus whenever they get out there," Hargraves said. "It's a plus for the contractors [because] they're not just hiring somebody that knows nothing — at least they have some experience in the field."

The program has been free for students thanks to outside funding, but organizers plan to pause enrollment this fall and spring to reassess financing. The goal is for the program to be a fee-based model while keeping it affordable.

Tyler Dupnick Robert Hargraves, owner and CEO of H4 Construction Services, talks with 15 ABC.

