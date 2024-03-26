Eclipse 2024: A guide to watching the eclipse in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station is about an hour outside the eclipse’s path of totality, and while some are making the drive to experience it, there are local events to watch the 98 percent partial eclipse.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit Waco for the eclipse on April 8.

In Bryan, there will be a watch party at the Lake Walk on April 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In College Station, there will be a watch party with live music at Century Square from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer Libraries will have watch parties from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“We’re going to go to Waco," one Central Texan said.

“We’re going up to Marlin, Texas to watch the eclipse," another said.

These eclipse hunters are just a few of more than 100,000 visitors expected to descend on Waco and surrounding areas for the April 8 total eclipse.

For them, a 98 percent partial eclipse isn’t going to cut it.

“We wanted to make sure we get the full deal."

"Yeah, we wanted to see the full eclipse — it’s going to be like three or four minutes.”

But for those who want to beat the crowds and don’t mind sacrificing a full eclipse, there will be several events to attend in the Brazos Valley.

The Lake Walk in Bryan is hosting a watch party from 12 to 3 p.m, Century Square will have live music from the Friends of Chamber Music BCS from 1 to 2 p.m, and the Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer will have watch parties from 1 to 3 p.m.

All events are free to the public and include a free set of eclipse glasses.

For Aggies, while there is not an organized watch party, students can pick up glasses ahead of time at the Evans Library.

In BCS, the eclipse begins at 12:20 p.m. until 3 p.m. and peaks at 1:39, at 98.3 percent coverage.

Whether it’s a total or partial eclipse, it’s a phenomena that leaves many in awe.

“It just makes it — it’s kind of ominous, and it just makes it kind of spooky-type thing, so it’s I think a little edge, that’s why I like it pretty much," one Central Texan said.