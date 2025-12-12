Data Breach: CodeRED emergency notification platform user data stolen, leaked

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A data breach at CodeRED, a nationwide emergency notification platform that Brazos County Emergency Management uses, has experienced a data breach. User information that may be compromised includes: names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and passwords, Brazos County Emergency Management officials announced.

The breach affects users of the CodeRED system, though it remains unclear whether the stolen data includes only system administrators or extends to all members of the public who signed up for emergency notifications.

"In an abundance of caution, Brazos County Emergency Management officials want to make the public aware that personal information used in the process of signing up for CodeRED may have been compromised," officials said.

Users who employed the same password for CodeRED and other accounts should change those passwords immediately, officials warned.

Brazos County Emergency Management is working with County Purchasing to secure a replacement notification system. During the transition, IPAWS alerts and local contingency plans will continue operating in case of emergencies.

To receive emergency alerts, users should verify that Emergency Alert settings on their cellular devices are turned on or set to allow notifications.

No evidence currently suggests the stolen data has been published, officials said.

Questions or concerns regarding CodeRED can be sent to crsupport@crisis24.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.