'X' user captures moment motorist drives into flooded creek in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department are encouraging drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" after rescuing a driver whose car was swept away by a flooded creek Thursday morning.



An 'X', formerly known as Twitter, user posted the video, showing a driver drive through a flooded parking lot.

The user then posted another video, showing the driver get out of the car, climbing onto the railing of the bridge for safety.

College Station Police and a property manager helped rescue the driver and are encouraging others to "turn around, don't drown."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An "X" user captured a driver heading into high water in a parking lot in College Station on Thursday.

The driver can't tell, but there's a creek running through the middle — overflowing after heavy rain.

Instead of driving toward the bridges on both sides of the lot, they drive into the creek and are swept away.

College Station police say the driver is OK, but their care couldn't be removed Thursday afternoon.

Now, police are encouraging drivers to use the motto, "Turn around, don't drown."