‘Within 30 minutes we were completely booked’: King of Country brings College Station hotels to max capacity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Early last week, George Strait announced his only concert in Texas will be June 15th at Kyle Field in College Station. Tickets have not yet gone on sale to the public, but hotels are already fully booked.



Rooms at Hotel McCoy in College Station were fully booked within 30 minutes of the King of Country's announcement.

Kyle Field can accommodate just over 100,000 people and the concert is expected to sell out.

Available hotels in College Station have doubled, tripled, even quadrupled their price.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

The King of Country is coming to College Station and getting an "Ace in the Hole" might just mean getting a hotel room.

“It all happened very fast, and within 30 minutes we were completely booked. It was insane," Chloe Weihausen said.

Chloe Weihausen with Hotel McCoy College Station says the moments after George Strait announced he will be performing at Kyle Field June 15th, they did not even have time to "Check Yes or No" when it comes to room rates.

“Because it all happened so quickly, I don't think that we were able to match the competition here in town. But lucky for a lot of people like they only spent around 200 for a stay here.”

Fans who have not booked their stay yet, well, they'll be "Here for a Good Time" because hotel prices are skyrocketing.

15 ABC wanted to see the difference in prices at local hotels for the first weekend in June versus the weekend when the king is in town — here’s what we got.

Let's take the Holiday Inn and Express Suites in College Station. On June 1st, exactly two weeks before the George Strait concert, it's $155 per night — On June 15th, it jumps to $399 and the very next night, $82.

It's no "Oceanfront Property," but if you're "Living for the Night", the King of Country comes to Kyle Field, it might just be that "Ace in the Hole."

“June is going to be a crazy month for College Station, that's for sure."