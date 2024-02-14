U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects from early January's violent home invasion case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — U.S. Marshals arrested three suspects involved in a violent home invasion case from early January, College Station Police announced on Tuesday.

Through a joint effort with multiple law enforcement agencies, College Station PD said suspects Clayton Rowley, Nyah Davis, and another identified suspect named Dustin Wayne Noble have all been arrested near Jacksonville, FL, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Emanuel Bravo, the first arrested suspect, was taken into custody during a high-risk search warrant on February 1st by the College Station Police Department.

In early January, the victim of the home invasion told authorities that three men and a woman broke into her home while she was in the shower. She told investigators that the suspects pointed guns at her and claimed they were looking for a stolen item somewhere in the home. She also said items belonging to her were taken by the suspects during the home invasion.

College Station police conducted their first high-risk search warrant at the residence of Rowley and Davis on January 23rd in the 400 block of First Street in College Station.

Investigators said they found evidence linking suspect Emanuel Bravo to the home invasion and launched their second high-risk search warrant on February 1st in the 3600 block of Glenna Court in College Station.

There, authorities took Bravo into custody. He was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Joint efforts with law enforcement were able to identify Noble as the fourth suspect. An arrest warrant for Noble was obtained on Feb. 3rd for Burglary of a Habitation.

Authorities said within days that Rowley, Davis, and Noble were arrested in the area of Jacksonville, FL, by U.S. Marshals.

Rowley is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon.

Davis is charged with Burglary of a Habitation.